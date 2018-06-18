Class of 2018 will say good-bye June 23

Approximately 320 seniors are expected to receive their diplomas on Saturday, June 23, during the 60th annual Wilton High School graduation exercises.

Before the graduation ceremony commences at 5 p.m., seniors are expected to report to the Clune Center auditorium at 4:15.

Students are welcome to bring an unlimited number of guests to the outdoor ceremony, which will face the north end of Fujitani Field at Memorial Stadium.

The Wilton High School administration, PTSA and Class of 2018 Graduation Committee have decided that for this year, the stadium’s entrance gates will open at 3:30, and seating will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. There will be ample seating available on the west and east bleachers, Principal Robert O’Donnell wrote in a May 23 letter to seniors and families, but “reservation of seats in advance by placing towels, blankets or other items on seats will not be allowed.”

Handicapped access will be provided via golf carts, south of Memorial Stadium. There will also be “easy access” seating behind the graduating seniors on the field, as well as wheelchair access on the track.

Because of the synthetic turf, students and attendees on the field may not wear high-heeled shoes. Flat-soled shoes and wedge heels, however, are fine.

From the high school, the graduating seniors will proceed into the stadium in pairings of their choice. Photographers will be available to take pictures of students as they receive their diplomas and walk through a gateway designed for photographs.

There will be a recessional of faculty and students to the Whitten Field at the end of the ceremony. Guests are asked to remain in the bleachers until all faculty and students have left the stadium. Families and guests may join students in the reception area once the recessional is done.

The use of things like beach balls, silly string and bubbles will not be allowed at any point during the ceremony.

Weather, tickets and rehearsals

In the event of inclement weather, the graduation ceremony will be moved to the Zeoli Field House with the reception following in the cafeteria. Under these circumstances, there will be an eight-ticket seating limit per family.



A final decision on movement to the Field House will be made by 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 23. Inclement weather announcements will be posted on the high school’s website, wiltonhighschool.org.

Students may pick up graduation tickets from Sue Mangan in the guidance office through Friday, June 23.

Mandatory graduation rehearsal for students will take place Friday, June 22, at 1 p.m. in the Clune Center auditorium. The rehearsal is expected to last until 2:30, and caps and gowns will be distributed afterward.

To receive caps and gowns, students must meet all outstanding obligations, such as textbook replacement costs, rebinds, library and parking fines.

“I am extremely proud of the Class of 2018 and look forward to a dignified and respectful ceremony that honors the accomplishments of our outstanding seniors,” said O’Donnell, who thanked the following members of this year’s graduation committee:

Seniors Tor Aronson, Cameron Berg, Lydia Hoffman, John Maggio, Eve Ogdon, Addie Tanzman, SibhiNandan Thirumal and Michael Wallace.

Amy Korn, assistant principal.

Nicholas Loafman, band director.

Patricia Rinaldi and Sandra Tallman, senior class advisers.

Jean Brey and Kristina Harvey, student government advisers.

Kathleen Kessler, executive secretary.

Jose Figueroa and Cesar Jimenez, custodial coordinators.

Savet Constantine, PTSA president.

A graduation map is available here.