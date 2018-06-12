Obituary: Peter Charles Hagerman

Peter Charles Hagerman died on May 10, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. The cause of death was a heart attack.

Peter was born in Caracas, Venezuela on June 17, 1966. He attended grade school in Caracas, Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro and Wilton, Connecticut. He graduated from Wilton High School in 1984. He received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond in 1988 and a Master of Arts in Cross Cultural Studies from Brown University in 2000.

Peter’s 25 year career in financial services included positions with institutions such as National Westminster Bancorp, Loan Pricing Corporation, Standard & Poor’s, and six years with Legg Mason as Director of Legg Mason Investments in which he opened and ran the first Legg Mason Investments New York office.

In 2016, Peter retired to Portland, Oregon finding joy in nature, hiking with Luca, his golden retriever friend, and reconnecting with dear friends Linda and Don Van Wart and their family. He volunteered with the Oregon Humane Society and Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Peter cared about others and loved his whole family — both those here on earth and those in spirit. He believed in the power of kindness. He traveled the world and most recently relished the serenity that Oregon offered hiking Mount Hood and the trails of Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Peter made life more interesting and he made us laugh. He was a good friend to so many. Peter was a unique individual — he had a career in finance, an affinity for languages being fluent in Spanish, conversant in Portuguese and French, and he had an artistic side — Peter painted and wrote beautiful, insightful poetry. Peter loved nature, dogs, hiking, tennis, France, knowledge and writing, cooking good food, good movies, theater, and conversation.

He is survived by his parents, Audrey and George Hagerman of Fort Myers, Florida and Bridgewater, New Hampshire; his brother George and sister-in-law Lisa Hearst Hagerman, of Santa Barbara, CA; his sister Lisa A. Hagerman of San Francisco, CA; his nephews, Henry Hagerman, Jack Espy, his niece Tenney Espy, his godson, Sebastian Hagerman, his aunt and uncle, Janet and Robert Hagerman, his cousins and many good friends. His dear brother, Daniel Paul Hagerman predeceased him.

A memorial service to celebrate Peter’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Peter C. Hagerman Memorial Fund at the Mayhew Program, P.O. Box 607 Bristol, NH 03222.