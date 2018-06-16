Wilton artists win at Silvermine

Three Wilton students of the Silvermine School of Art were the recipients of awards at the school’s annual art exhibition on June 3 that celebrates the work of its student body. They were Stella Dubin, Izzy Mouracade and Rose Ogrinc.

The show encompasses all ages and levels and covers a range of disciplines including painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, printmaking, jewelry, photography, and mixed media. Awards were given in three categories: adult, youth (ages 11-17) and junior (ages 5-10). The exhibition, which is installed in the Silvermine Galleries, runs through June 30.

This year’s juror is Catherine Vanaria, chair of the Department of Art and associate professor of art at Western Connecticut State University.

Stella won a Jerry’s Artarama Award in the youth category for her acrylic painting Semi Profile.

Izzy won first prize for photography in the youth category for her entry, Autumn at Silvermine.

Ogrinc won honorable mention in the adult jewelry category for her entry, Sea Jasper Calling.

Silvermine Arts Center is an award-winning, community-based, nonprofit organization that fosters, promotes, and encourages artistic and educational endeavors. Information: 203-966-6668 ext. 2, or visit silvermineart.org.