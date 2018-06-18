Bank donates $4,000 to Woodcock Nature Center

Fairfield County Bank has awarded a $4,000 grant to Woodcock Nature Center to support its general operations. The bank has been a supporter of the nature center since 2017.

“We are thrilled by Fairfield County Bank’s belief in our work,” Woodcock Executive Director Lenore Eggleston Herbst said in a press release, which indicated the money would support the nature center’s environmental education efforts. “The bank and its management continue to set an example for stewardship in our community, and we are grateful for their support.”

Situated on 149 acres of state-protected land, Woodcock Nature Center includes a pond, wetlands and three miles of publicly accessible woodland trails. It is home to a variety of living local and exotic creatures including snakes, frogs, lizards and a handful of injured birds of prey. A nonprofit organization since 1972, Woodcock serves as a resource for educating the community about our natural surroundings through public outreach, school field trips and visits, on-site birthday parties and an extremely popular summer camp.

“At Fairfield County Bank we are deeply committed to supporting local organizations which provide enriching educational opportunities to our community. We are proud to have an ongoing partnership with Woodcock Nature Center,” Fairfield County Bank Vice President Doreen McManus said. Founded in Ridgefield in 1871, the bank has branches in Wilton and Georgetown and several other communities.

Information: woodcocknaturecenter.org; FairfieldCountyBank.com.