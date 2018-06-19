Library’s summer concerts begin this month

Wilton Library welcomes the warmer months with its 18th annual Summer Music & More Concert Series. The concerts are on Thursday nights, June 28, July 12, 19 and 26, from 5 to 6:30, and are free and open to everyone. There is a one-week gap in the concert schedule this year due to the town’s July 4th fireworks rain date set for July 5. The four-week concert series has been sponsored by the Village Market since its inception.

“We are happy to be the sponsors of Wilton Library’s summer concert series for the past 18 years,” Village Market co-owner Tim Dolnier said in a press release. “The library is a wonderful institution and we’re delighted to be able to bring this much fun to Wilton in the summer.”

Mike Picheco, co-owner agreed, “We love seeing the smiles of our customers who come in and tell us how much they’ve enjoyed the concerts.”

Over Easy returns for its second year to open the series on June 28. The trio brings its harmonies on ’60s and ’70s surfing and British invasion classics, along with their banter which engaged the audience last year. Whether it’s Name That Tune or just singing along with the group, the audience is an interactive part of the entertainment. The musicians are Steve Cinque (bass/vocals), Mark Holleran (keys/guitar/vocals) and Jim Zembruski (drums/percussion).

The concerts continue on July 12 with The Conn Artists, a seven member men’s a cappella singing group based in Fairfield. Not easily classified, the group moves easily from Doo-wop to Duke Ellington, from madrigals to folk ballad arrangements of the ’70s, and more. The group includes Martin Brayboy of Harwinton, David Callahan of Fairfield, John Carlson of Ridgefield, Charlie Dear and Doug Rollins of Guilford, Peter Sachner of Hamden, and Gary Schanzer of Weston. Although all have day jobs ranging from attorney to financial planner to orthodontist, they all have backgrounds in a cappella music having sung with top collegiate groups. Their alma maters are the Princeton Nassoons, Amherst Zumbyes, Williams Ephlats, Trinity BMOC, and the New Hampshire Gentlemen (UNH). The group placed second in the New York regionals of the national a cappella competition, Harmony Sweepstakes.

With ’70s R&B, soul and funk, Billy & The Showmen return on July 19 for their second year with a rousing 13-plus member band with musical director Billy Frenz on guitar and vocals. The group has been together for more than 50 years and to how they get people dancing in the aisles.

Steve Kazlauskas wraps up the summer season on July 26 with his Echoes of Sinatra performance, capturing the Great American Songbook songs of Frank Sinatra. This will be his sixth year returning to the library to perform in front of a very enthusiastic audience.

Free refreshments are available courtesy of the library with wine donated by Michael Crystal.

The concerts are in the library’s Brubeck Room so concertgoers can choose either air-conditioned seating indoors or they can take advantage of summer evenings in the courtyard. The concerts take place rain or shine with no reservations needed.

Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.