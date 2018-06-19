Cadenza in New York project

Cadenza Innovation, the Wilton-based provider of energy storage solutions for license to lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery manufacturers, has been awarded funding for a demonstration project to further New York State’s clean energy goals and support Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s energy storage target of 1500 megawatts by 2025.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is funding the initiative, which will be at the New York Power Authority’s (NYPA) headquarters in White Plains.

The demonstration project will be a stand-alone system that includes a rack-mounted 200kWh, 50kW battery storage unit and will feature Cadenza Innovation’s Li-ion supercell technology, a design delivering high energy and improved safety at low cost. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2019.