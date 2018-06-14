Piano competition winners

Wilton residents Abigail and Ian Chow recently won awards in state piano competitions. Ian, an 11-year-old sixth grader at the Pierrepont School in Westport, won third prize in the Hartford Chapter of the Connecticut State Music Teachers Association (CSMTA)’s Audrey Thayer Piano Competition at the First Church of Christ, Congregational in Farmington on April 28. He also performed in the Honors Recital there on May 12 and received a trophy award. Abigail, a 17-year-old senior at the Hopkins School in New Haven, was named a winner at the CSMTA’s Select Students Competition for her performance in the Winners Recital at the Flagg Road United Church of Christ in West Hartford, where she received the trophy award.