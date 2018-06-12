Kids in Crisis seeks volunteers

Volunteers are needed for the 11th annual Navigators KIC IT Races, which will be held June 23 and 24 at Cummings Beach in Stamford. There will be a 5k, Kids Triathlon and a Family Festival on Saturday, and Olympic, Sprint and Relay Triathlons for adults on Sunday. Volunteers can choose a few hours one or both of the mornings.

The Navigators Stamford KIC IT Races raise awareness and funds for 40-year old Kids In Crisis, a free emergency shelter and 24-hour crisis counseling resource for Fairfield County children and families.

“This is a great activity for large groups and families to do together,” says Shari Shapiro, Executive Director for Kids In Crisis. “There is a reason why so many volunteers come back again and again, it’s fun and rewarding and that’s a win-win, for everyone!”

For details and to register, visit www.kicittriathlon.com.