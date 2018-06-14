Senior Center News

These are some of our weekly offerings at the senior center. Try one or more this summer!

Line Dance Fusion: Mondays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., with Beatriz Araujo, blends traditional dance steps with elements of modern line dancing. This is a great form of exercise and social interaction for beginners as well as experienced dancers. Fee: $3 per class.

Tai Chi: Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., with Joe Alampi. Tai chi is a series of gentle movements performed with respiration coordination and deep concentration. Practicing tai chi leads to relaxation of the body and mind, improves flexibility and balance, and enhances energy and general well-being. Fee: $3 per class.

Yoga: Tuesdays, 11-noon, and Thursdays, 10-11, with Denise O’Hearn. This gentle yoga class warms up your joints, stretches and strengthens your muscles and helps your balance and focus. Fee: $3 per class.

Feldenkrais: Fridays, 10 -11, with Cathy Paine is an innovative movement method designed to relieve pain, exercise your brain and teach you to move with greater comfort, ease, and fluidity. Fee: $5 per class

Studio Knitting: Tuesdays, 1 to 2:30, with basic instruction provided for projects, whether they’re new or works in progress.

More options:

Bingo, Thursdays, 12:45, 25 cents per card (except June 21).

Five Crowns, Tuesdays, 12:30. Call Nerina Klobas at 203-210-5624 for details on this popular card game.

American Mah Jongg, Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Different from the Chinese version. Call Gale Roeder 203-762-3784 or Pat Wernig 203-762-1739 to play.

Lunch most Thursdays at noon (except June 21) in the café, Reservations required. Elizabeth Chambers, chef.

Spring cleaning tips

This is the time people take a hard look at their homes and decide to tackle long-delayed projects. How nice it would be to have the inside bloom along with the outside!

Most of us feel so overwhelmed when we look at a large project that we just can’t get started. There is an old adage that the way to eat an elephant is “one bite at a time.” Here are some bites you can take out of your elephant from decluttering expert Kathy Engstrom.

Clean and declutter one room at a time.

A new paint job can wake up tired rooms.

If you don’t have a privacy issue and have a nice view, take everything off the windows and let the sun shine in. If you do need window treatments, keep them simple, such as side panels, Roman shades, or plantation shutters.

New faucets, light fixtures, hardware and towels in the bathroom will add sparkle without breaking the bank.

New lampshades and bulbs are quick fixes that can brighten things up.

New throw pillows can add an inexpensive sparkle to a room.

Coming events

Friday, June 15, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, June 18, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge

Tuesday, June 19, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 12, Duplicate Bridge with Maureen Turnier; 1, Studio Knitting; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, June 20, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, June 21, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.