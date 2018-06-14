Library Lines

Crafting happiness

Children in second through fourth grade, with their caregivers, explore the concept of gratitude in the Happiness Jar program on Monday, June 18, from 4 to 4:45. The workshop will help them examine gratitude through various kid-centric mindfulness activities; they will make their own gratitude jars and they will discuss and learn different ways they can fill their happiness jars and use them. Parents are encouraged to participate and can make their own happiness jars along with their kids or a single-family happiness jar. This workshop is being led by Life Coach Professional, Anju Pandey. Registration is required. Please see the library’s registration link for more details.

It’s study time

The library has teens covered for their end of year push in final exams with extra hours, study rooms and puppies! The library will have extended hours Monday, June 18, through Wednesday, June 20, until 9 p.m. The Brubeck Room will be open for students Monday through Wednesday until 9 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 21. To help alleviate the stress factor for students, gentle therapy dogs from ROAR will visit the library on Tuesday, June 19, from noon to 3. Students will be able to take a break and cuddle with the dogs, providing a little respite from the grind of studying. A smile and a hug go a long way in relieving stress.

An inner war examined

Author Lee Mandel visits the library on Tuesday, June 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss his latest book, Sterling Hayden’s Wars, examining his personal life, custody battles which include kidnapping his four children, alcohol and substance abuse, and depression. Sterling Hayden was a Hollywood actor who appeared in well-known films including The Asphalt Jungle, Dr. Strangelove and The Godfather. Casting aside his acting career, he trained as a commando in Europe and then joined the OSS earning a Silver Star for his distinguished service. He became a Communist Party sympathizer after the war that came back to haunt him. This story comes close to home since the Haydens moved to Wilton in 1968. Sterling died in 1986. Kitty and son David still reside in Wilton. A Q&A will follow the talk. Free, registration is highly recommended. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Babysitting training

Summer is here and there is an opportunity for kids ages 11 to 15 to get certified babysitting training in the two-day Red Cross Babysitting Training workshop on Monday and Tuesday, June 25 and 26, from 2 to 5. Upon completion of the course, everyone will receive a Red Cross Babysitting certificate. The cost is $70, which includes the course text, first aid pack, LED flashlight, and drawstring bag. Payment is due before class. To register, call 203-762-6342. Any questions may be directed to Teen Services at 203-762-6342.

Art exhibition continues

The NEST Arts Factory art exhibition continues at the library through June 28. This collection of more than 70 paintings features a wide variety of styles and subject matter by 12 artists from the collective. The featured artists are Kristen Ambrosi, Patrice Barrett, Carlos Davila, Jane Davila, Gwen Hendrix, Phyllis Lee, Kristin Merrill, Meighan Morrison, Jill Morton, Susan Taylor Murray, Denise Susalka, and Janice Sweetwater. The majority of the works are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. This exhibition shouldn’t be missed. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor for the exhibition.

Call for entries

The 74th Annual Wilton Artists Summer Show is almost here and the call for entries is Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30, from 10 to 4. This is a non-juried show for artists who work, live or have some familial connection to Wilton. Each artist may submit up to two works which must be framed and wired for hanging. Entries may be in the categories of paintings, pastels, drawings, or sculpture. Photographs are not accepted since they are featured in the Wilton Arts Council Focus show each March at the library (wiltonarts.org). The reception for the Summer Show is set for Friday, July 13, from 6 to 7:30, and is open to the public. The exhibition runs through Aug. 28. The media sponsor for the exhibition is the Wilton Bulletin.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.