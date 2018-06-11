Hunger benefit concert is June 13

Middlebrook School will host its annual Rise Against Hunger Benefit Concert Talent Show Wednesday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

Under Middlebrook Instructional Leader Janet Nobles and music educator Susan Kelly’s direction, and with Middlebrook student leadership, this annual concert has been a cornerstone of Wi-ACT’s fundraising efforts for its annual 160,000-meal event in October.

Half of the proceeds by attendee donation go to the Wi-ACT October event and the other half go to help to fund a separate 10,000-meal packaging event at Middlebrook, organized by Middlebrook students themselves.

Seven years of Wi-ACT’s October events have packaged 900,000 meals to date.

Wi-ACT is entirely volunteer led and operated so that all donations go directly and exclusively to the purchase of bulk ingredients.