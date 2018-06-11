Holocaust survivor to speak at Middlebrook tonight

Holocaust survivor Judith Altmann will speak at Middlebrook School tonight, June 11, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Altmann was born in Czechoslovakia, which came under the control of Hungary in 1939 and subsequently Nazi rule. During Passover in 1944, she and her family were arrested, sent to a ghetto, and then she was taken to Auschwitz concentration camp with her niece, where they were assigned to work

From there she was sent to Essen and Gelsenkirchen labor camps, where she remained until March 1945. She survived the “death march” that ended in the Bergen Belsen concentration camp. Sick with typhus, Altmann was barely alive when she was liberated by the British Army in 1945.

Given the opportunity to go to Sweden she lived there until immigrating to the United States in 1948.

The Stamford resident is the recipient of the 2013 Daniel R. Ginsberg Humanitarian award.

Altmann has extensive experience speaking in schools and is a member of the Holocaust & Human Rights Education Speakers Bureau. She is vice president of the Holocaust Child Survivors of Connecticut.