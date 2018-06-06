Police Log: Stalking, marijuana, car crimes and more

Stalking

A 43-year-old Stamford woman was arrested by Stamford police on June 1 and turned over to Wilton police on a warrant for stalking and harassment of a Wilton man.

Police said Joan Kent, of 77 Havenmeyer Lane, Stamford, had harassed the victim by emailing, calling and texting more than 5,000 times over a four-month period that began last November.

Kent was released on $10,000 bond on charges of second degree stalking and second degree harassment and was to appear in Norwalk Superior Court court June 4.

Domestic

A 38-year-old Wilton man faces multiple charges on a domestic violence incident.

Police said Steve A. Campbell was to appear in Norwalk Superior Court June 4 on charges of risk of injury to a child, disorderly conduct, and second degree unlawful restraint.

Wilton officers responded to a Darien police call on a report of a domestic incident in their parking lot. Campbell attempted to pick up the victim at the victim’s Wilton residence and got into an argument with a second victim. During the argument Campbell attempted to block the victims from leaving the residence in a vehicle. During that time Campbell struck the victims’ vehicle with his vehicle as they attempted to leave.

The victims left and eventually pulled into the Darien police station parking lot. After an altercation in the lot, Darien police arrested Campbell.

Campbell was also processed by Wilton police. He was released on $2,600 bond.

Violation of probation

A 45-year-old Milford woman turned herself in to Wilton police on June 2 at 10:30 p.m. on a warrant for violation of probation. No further information was available.

Kristin Elizabeth McCann, of 21 Marie Street, Milford, was to face charges June 2 at Norwalk Superior Court. She was released on $35,000 bond.

Marijuana

A 19-year-old Stamford man was charged with possession of a controlled substance May 30 at 5:50 p.m. after a traffic stop on Danbury Road.

Police said Logan James Buckner, of 271 Four Brooks Road, Stamford, was also charged with failure to comply with pass on right rules, improper turn at a signal, and improper stop at a signal. He was pulled over for weaving in an out of traffic without signaling, and had a defective brake light. Upon making contact with him, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana and a search uncovered four Vicodin and oxycodone pills. He was held on $1,000 bond with a court date May 31.

Chase

A 38-year-old Liberty, N.Y, man surrendered to Wilton police May 29 in connection with a warrant issued in 2016 for an incident in March of that year in which he led police on a 15-minute chase through Wilton and surrounding towns.

Police said Daniel Michael Joseph O’Brien, of 126 Revonah Road, Liberty, N.Y., appeared in court May 30 on charges of speeding, reckless driving disobeying an officer, failure to comply with pass on right rules, passing in a no passing zone, failure to drive in the proper lane, and second degree reckless endangerment. He had already been incarcerated in New York for the charges there.

Police said in March of 2016, O’Brien’s pickup truck was reported driving erratically on Route 7 and he led officers on a chase. At one point he tried to get them to hit his vehicle by slamming on his brakes. He crossed the state line on Route I-84 and was eventually apprehended by New York State Police.

Car crimes

Police are investigating the following:

Recovery of a stolen car found parked in the middle of the Rivergate woods May 29 at 8:15 a.m. The grey Mazda 6 was reported stolen from Middlefield overnight by state police.

A motor vehicle burglary May 29 at 8:44 a.m. in which a black Infiniti was entered and $15 in change was taken. The car was unlocked, police said.

A motor vehicle stolen from a driveway May 29 at 10:28 a.m. on Rivergate Drive. Police said the Ford Fusion was later found in Norwalk.

Theft of a Segway scooter valued at $500 stolen from an unlocked motor vehicle on June 1 between 5 and 6 p.m. The motor vehicle was parked near the intersection of Pond Road and Sturges Ridge Road.

Marijuana

A traffic stop June 3 at 4 p.m. near the intersection of Danbury Road and Gaylord Drive resulted in the arrest of a Branford man on drug charges.

Police said Biagio Dilleto, 35, of 12 Blackstone Avenue, Branford, was charged with possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug paraphernalia, speeding, operating under suspension and failure to return a license or registration.

Police said he was stopped traveling 60 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. It was found he had a suspended license, and an odor of marijuana led police to find more than half and ounce and several items of paraphernalia.

He will appear in Norwalk Superior Court June 14.

The Wilton Police responded to three domestic verbal cases and one domestic violence case during the week of May 29 to June 4.