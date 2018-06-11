Placing flags

James B. Whipple American Legion Post 86 partnered with Boy and Girl Scouts, Brownies and Daisies on May 26 to place American flags on the graves of veterans at Hillside Cemetery. Post members Sean McNeill, Paul Niche and Bing Ventres worked with Hillside director Pam Brown. Scouts, parents and troop leaders who participated include Brian Sullivan and George Farago; Vivian, Brianna and Alex Shieu; Pip Mitchell; Ruth Frisbee; Kirstin and Kara Mobyed; Ann and Julienne Nunes; Jen Malloy; Ben, Amanda and Quinn Mitchell; Martha Malloy; Joanna Warren; Matt Frisbee; Jekabs and Gustavs Silins; Aiden Reber; Sam Perry; Ryan Cooper; Liam McNamara; Kace Stewart and Nathan Dows.