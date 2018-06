The Parks and Recreation Department has announced its schedule of free concerts for July and August at the town’s two main parks. Each concert is from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wilton Rocks For Food All-Stars will open the series Sunday, July 15 at Schenck’s Island.

Swing 42 will perform Sunday, July 22, at Schenck’s Island.

Joan Wallace and Friends is on the bill for Sunday, July 29, at Merwin Meadows.

The Tree Shakers will conclude the series Sunday, Aug. 5, at Merwin Meadows.