Children ages 6 to 12 will take a look at some national and local heroes in a program on Saturday, June 9, from 11 to 12:30, at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road.

In the program, Sculpt Me a Hero, they will get a look at a massive sculpted head of George Washington created by Wilton artist Gifford Proctor and then sculpt their own hero. The children will help make their snack.

Details and registration: [email protected] or call 203-762-7257.