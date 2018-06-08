Dancers present spring show

More than 200 dancers from seven towns will participate in Wilton Dance Studio’s 2018 Spring Shows on Sunday, June 10, at the Wilton High School’s Clune Center for the Performing Arts. This year’s performances will be in three parts designed to highlight different aspects of dance education.

At 11, dancers from 3 to 6 years old from ballet, tap, jazz and acro dance classes will perform in Grandma’s Attic. The show also includes special performances from older dancers who show the younger ones what they’ll be able to do in a few years’ time.

At 1, the studio’s ballet dancers will take on the challenging choreography of Swan Lake. “This year we had some dancers who ready and willing to take on something new, and we were happy to give them the opportunity to challenge themselves and our instructors,” said owner and artistic director Brenda Froelich. “It is truly a magical ballet and one we hope every family will enjoy.”

Wilton High School student Dilshad Dinshaw will dance the dual role of Odette/Odile, understudied by her classmate, Natalie Wallon.

The afternoon performance will include All that Jazz, a variety-style showcase for the studio’s jazz, acro, contemporary, tap, and hip hop dancers.

The third performance, at 5, is a showcase for the studio’s award-winning competitive dance teams.

For tickets, call 203-544-9007 or download an order form at wiltondance.com. Tickets are also available at the door on the day of the show.