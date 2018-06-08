Quaker open house, block party

To celebrate the meeting house’s 75th year in Quaker worship, the Wilton Quaker Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends at 317 New Canaan Road will host an open house and block party Sunday, June 10, from 12:30 to 4:30.



There will be Central American crafts for sale, with proceeds benefiting the Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project, as well as second-hand tag sale items. Free introductory tai chi classes will also be offered from 12:30 to 3:30.

Information: fgcquaker.org/cloud/wilton-quaker-meeting