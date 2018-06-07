Georgetown Day is Sunday

The 16th Annual Georgetown Day Celebration is set for Sunday, June 10, from noon to 6.

There will be children’s games, a chili cook-off, beer tent, and music venue featuring Phat Astronaut, Bobby Paultauf, Union Rail, Witch Hair, The Telle, Loendfreque, Lys Guillorn, Dada MR., Graabthar, Chris Daly, Louder Daddy, Emma Kiara, Orbit, and School Of Rock.

Georgetown Day is hosted by the Georgetown Lions Club, Georgetown Village Restoration, Georgetown Community Association, and Georgetown Volunteer Fire Department. Sponsors are Fairfield County Bank and Bruce Bennett Nissan.

During Georgetown Day, the organization Save-A-Suit will be collecting donations at the Georgetown Bible Church to help veterans. Needed are gently used suits, shirts, and shoes for men and women.

In addition to suits, Save-A-Suit collects casual clothing, ties, dresses, handbags, and other accessories as well. Save-A-Suit is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides suits and professional business clothing to veterans in need. All donations are tax-deductible.

Anyone with questions may call 203-456-6801. Information: saveasuit.org.