Ambulance corps wants to stay

The Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, a nonprofit organization that rents a small building on the town hall campus with a garage for $1 a year, is outgrowing its existing space but has concluded it would be best to remain on the property with some options.

The three options, created by a focus group of corps members, are to:

Remodel and increase the current building and build a new garage to accommodate all vehicles with meeting space above.

Construct a new headquarters and garage in one building.

Construct a new headquarters and a new garage as two separate buildings.

The ambulance corps reported its findings during the May 24 meeting of the Police Headquarters/Town Campus Facility Building Committee.

According to minutes of the meeting on file with the town clerk, the ambulance corps cannot adequately hold certain functions, such as meetings, because of size, layout and disability access requirements.

There are approximately 50 volunteers, and generally four to six people in the building at any one time. They use three to four bedrooms.

There are two ambulances and two sport utility vehicles called fly cars that need to be accomodated.

During construction, the corps would need three to four bedrooms, preferably shower facilities, and proximity to the vehicles, but relocation of the communications equipment would not be very difficult.

The ambulance corps expects it will be able to contribute $500,000 to the project, perhaps more, depending on fund raising.