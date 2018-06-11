Blight team resolves three cases

The town’s blight prevention team has remediated three blight cases in town since procedures were updated last year, according to Sarah Heath, director of social services.

“Blight is a very difficult issue to address as there are many potential issues causing the property to become blighted. Given this, it can be timely and complicated to address,” Heath said in an email in response to a question about the progress.

The town’s procedures for addressing blight were updated last summer after they were found to be improper.

“We found there were more steps that we had to do that we previously hadn’t been doing,” First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said at the time.

In the spring of 2017, Wilton’s blight enforcement officers began meeting with Berchem, Moses & Devlin attorney Mario Coppola to discuss the town’s procedures. Coppola then developed a detailed, step-by-step manual for addressing blight.

Wilton has three blight enforcement officers — Health Department Director Barry Bogle, Chief Building Official Robert Root, and Zoning Enforcement Officer Timothy Bunting. Heath was added to help the officers and provide an additional administrative element.

Blight does not typically involve aesthetic issues such as overgrown lawns. It encompasses conditions that could lead to a property being uninhabitable such as broken windows, structural decay of buildings, or insect infestation.