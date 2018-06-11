Letter: Concert was a treat for seniors and mothers

To the Editors:

Stay at Home in Wilton would like to thank Bankwell Bank for its generous support of a special Mother’s Day concert featuring Dr. Joe Utterback, as well as for its sponsorship of the reception afterwards.

Dr. Joe is a superb pianist, composer and recording artist who performs throughout the United States. Bankwell’s generosity helped bring Dr. Joe back for a fourth time to a packed Brubeck Room at the Wilton Library. More than 150 people registered for this event and another 40 were on the waiting list. Fans were able to spend time with the renowned pianist and moms were treated to an outstanding musical event on their special day.

Stay at Home in Wilton

Wilton, June 4