Letter: Concert was a treat for seniors and mothers

Stay at Home in Wilton vice president Ann Newton, left, Dr. Joe Utterback and Stay at Home in Wilton chairman Phil Richards at Wilton Library. — Contributed photo
To the Editors:

Stay at Home in Wilton would like to thank Bankwell Bank for its generous support of a special Mother’s Day concert featuring Dr. Joe Utterback, as well as for its sponsorship of the reception afterwards.

Dr. Joe is a superb pianist, composer and recording artist who performs throughout the United States. Bankwell’s generosity helped bring Dr. Joe back for a fourth time to a packed Brubeck Room at the Wilton Library. More than 150 people registered for this event and another 40 were on the waiting list. Fans were able to spend time with the renowned pianist and moms were treated to an outstanding musical event on their special day.

Stay at Home in Wilton
Wilton, June 4

