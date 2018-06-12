Jackson wins Pegasus volunteer award

In recognition of her outstanding contributions as a volunteer, Wilton resident Mandy Jackson won the Peggy & Bill Larned Award for Most Helpful Volunteer at the 36th annual Pegasus Horse Show on May 19. The Larned award is given in memory of devoted Pegasus volunteers Peggy and Bill Larned. Peggy co-founded the Greenwich chapter of Pegasus in 1976. Bill accompanied Peggy as sound expert and video cameraman at many Pegasus horse shows.

An experienced equestrian, Jackson volunteers primarily as a horse leader during program lessons at Pegasus Therapeutic Riding’s main equestrian center, Pegasus Farm in Brewster, N.Y. In addition to volunteering with the nonprofit, Jackson also free-leased her horse, Loredo Z, to Pegasus Farm for a year, where he quickly became a favorite equine partner among students, staff and volunteers.

“Mandy is an attentive horse leader for my Tuesday program riders and can be counted on to lead any one of our herd,” said instructor Diane Maudsley. “She has faithfully served in the program for many years, giving of her time even after riding her own horses. Mandy knows the joy of a good riding experience; therefore, she is able to give her best effort to ensure that our riders get the best from our horses.”

Hosted at Pegasus Farm, the 36th annual Pegasus Horse Show highlighted the equestrian achievements of 60 children and adults with special needs. Each participant demonstrated skills they practiced during weekly lessons at one of the nonprofit’s three chapter locations in Fairfield and Putnam counties.

Information: pegasustr.org