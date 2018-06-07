This Weekend: Plays, concerts and more

Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia runs June 7-24 at ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $42-$67. For more information, visit actofct.org.

Art fund-raiser

An Evening of Expressions is on June 7 at 6 p.m. at Rive Bistro, 229 Riverside Avenue, Westport. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of Westport Public Art Collections. Tickets are $90-$175. For more information, visit westportarts.org/expressions.

Compass to Success

Compass to Success: A Nautical Night of Seaside Support is on June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Black Rock Yacht Club, 80 Grovers Avenue, Bridgeport. Proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Village, Connecticut’s most vulnerable children and families, who often have histories of abuse, neglect, or live in poverty and are in need of behavioral health, educational, or family reunification services. Tickets are $150. For more information, visit bgvillage.org/fundraiser.

Mishka

Mishka will perform on June 7 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Los Lonely Boys

Los Lonely Boys will perform on June 7 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. They will perform with Elliot and The Ghost. Tickets are $65. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Satisfaction

Satisfaction will perform on June 7 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

In Other Worlds

Loft Artists Association’s In Other Worlds exhibit runs June 8 through July 8 at 575 Pacific Street, Stamford. The exhibit features pieces by Anna Badini. The opening reception is on June 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit loftartists.org.

iCreate

The iCreate 2018 exhibit runs June 8 through Aug. 12 at the Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich. The exhibit will display art by area high school students.For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Art Show

The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown’s 2018 Juried Show will run June 8-16 at the Cyrenius H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street, Newtown.

Still Crazy

The Still Crazy After All These Years festival runs June 8-10 at Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street, Newtown. Eight new one-act plays about senior citizens will be performed. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit StrayKatsTheatreCompany.org.

Hansel and Gretel

Hansel and Gretel runs June 8-10 at MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit wcsu.edu.

Funkraiser

The Funkraiser is on June 8 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road, Ridgefield. The Funky Dawgz Brass Band and saxophonist Tommy Weeks will headline the event. Proceeds will raise funds for Ridgefield High School’s instrumental music department. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit rhsmusicdept.org/tickets.

Summer Jam

Summer Jam For A Cause is on June 8 at 5 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. The free event includes music, food and games. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Potluck

Miss Susan’s Potluck and Campout is on June 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Clairvoyants

The Clairvoyants will perform on June 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ciclismo Classico

The Ciclismo Classico Bicycle Travel Film Festival is on June 8 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street, Danbury. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit thepalacedanbury.com.

Polkadots

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical is on June 9 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove Street, Shelton. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit centerstageshelton.org.

*Sculpt Me A Hero

The Sculpt Me A Hero workshop is on June 9 at 11 a.m. at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Museum educator Lola Chen will discuss great heroes, as well as some lesser known figures. The workshop project will be sculpting one’s own hero. The children will help make their own snack. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Lamboginny

Lamboginny will perform on June 9 at 11:30 a.m. at Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road, Weston. He will present a day-long African Music Festival to benefit Saving All Lives Together. The suggested donation is $20. For more information, visit, savingalllivestogether.com.

*Butterfly Party

The annual Catherine’s Butterfly Party is on June 9 from 12 to 4 p.m. at 3 Primrose Street, Newtown. The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary will hold its free community festival to celebrate members’ love for animals and pay tribute to Catherine Hubbard who died in the Sandy Hook shooting. The event features adoptable pets, family activities and music. For more information, visit cvhfoundation.org.

*Steel & Wheels

The Steel & Wheels Car Show is on June 9 at the Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White Street, Danbury. Features live music and a DJ, a model car display, food, ice cream, used model train, a book sale and more. Show proceeds will benefit the Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit danburyrailwaymuseum.org.

Mary Knysh

Mary Knysh will perform on June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Road, Redding. Registration is online. For more information, visit marktwainlibrary.org.

Fabulously Funny Females

Ivy League of Comedy: Fabulously Funny Females show is on June 9 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Carole Montgomery, Adrienne Lapalucci and Maria Shehata will perform. Tickets are $33. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Phil Ochs

Phil Ochs Song Night is on June 9, 8 p.m. at Voices Café, The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Focus Under Forty

The Focus Under Forty exhibit runs June 10-23 at the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Norwalk. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.

Pirate’s Day

The Annual Pirate’s Day is on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lisman Landing, 37 Helwig Street, Milford. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit downtownmilfordct.com/piratesweekend.

*Touch a Truck

Touch a Truck is on June 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 101 Field Point Road, Greenwich. The event will feature fire trucks, construction vehicles, bounce houses, games and more. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Greenwich’s community projects. Tickets are $40 per family. For more information, visit jlgreenwich.org.

Coppélia

Bolshoi Ballet’s Coppélia will be screened on June 10 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jewish Food Festival

The Southern Connecticut Jewish Food Festival is on June 10 at Temple Israel, 14 Coleytown Road, Westport. The event features chef demos, food and wine tastings, an exhibition hall, and workshops on Israeli innovations like water technology, food justice and agriculture. It will also feature the Connecticut Hebrew Cook Fest. Register online. For more information, visit shalomct.org.

French Farm

Old-Fashioned Fun at French Farm is on June 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. at 514 Lake Avenue, Greenwich. There will be live music, a farmers’ market, food vendors, beer and lots of fun in store. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit greenwichhistory.org.

Gina’s Journey

Gina’s Journey: The Search for William Grimes will be screened on June 10 at 6 p.m. at Lucille Lortel White Barn, 25 Powers Court, Westport. The Westport Historical Society will host the screening. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members. For more information, visit westporthistory.org.