The following 13 juniors were inducted into Wilton High School’s Charles C. Tillinghast Chapter of the National Honor Society on April 19:

Phoebe Beshlian.

Devon Dooley.

Quinn Fleming.

Ava Kaplan.

Matthew King.

Alexis Kiss.

Marguerite Koch.

Alexandra Myers.

Emma Rothkopf.

Julia Rothstein.

Anthony Wilcox.

Sara Wiltshire.

Tyler Zengo.

They join 34 other members of the class of 2019 and a total of 72 seniors in the honor society.