On Stage: Opening and upcoming

OPENING

Mamma Mia, June 7-24, ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $42-$67. Info: actofct.org.

THIS WEEKEND

The Clairvoyants, June 8, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Still Crazy After All These Years, June 8-10, Stray Kats Theatre Company, Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main St., Newtown. Eight new one-act plays about senior citizens will be performed. Tickets $25. Info: StrayKatsTheatreCompany.org.

Hansel and Gretel, June 8-10, MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets $15-$20. Info: wcsu.edu.

Polka Dots, the Cool Kids Musical, June 9, 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., Center Stage Theatre, 54 Grove Street, Shelton. Tickets $15. Info: centerstageshelton.org.

Ivy League of Comedy: Fabulously Funny Females, June 9, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Carole Montgomery, Adrienne Lapalucci and Maria Shehata will perform. Tickets $33. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

CONTINUING

Flyin’ West, through June 16, Westport Playhouse, 25 Powers Court. Set in 1898 when the Civil War is still a living memory, the all-black town of Nicodemus, Kansas, offers a refuge for many former slaves. At one homestead lives a family of courageous and sharp-witted women determined to make a place for themselves. They overcome tremendous odds in a heroic effort to escape the scars of the past in this uplifting story of bravery, pride, and sisterhood. Tickets $ 30-$50. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

True West, through June 23, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. At times funny and touching, the play revels in the dark side of the sibling rivalry between two brothers and explores the capacity for our human nature to go horribly wrong. It is recommended for mature audiences. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Superman, the Musical, through June 30, Kweskin Theatre, 1349 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Tickets $35. Info: curtaincallinc.com.

ADVANCE

Howie Mandel, June 14, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $87.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedian Gary Gulman, June 22, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $30. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

FTC Comedy Presents: Mark Normand, June 30, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Other Desert Cities, July 6-28, Sherman Playhouse, 5 Route 39, Sherman. A daughter returns home for Christmas for the first time in years, bearing the manuscript of a memoir, which reveals a devastating episode in the life of her wealthy Republican family. Tickets $24. Info: shermanplayers.org.

The Arsonists, July 13-29, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Inspired by the Greek tragedy Electra, this play with music is a contemporary American myth that explores the relationship between parent and child in that small space between death and life, the last breath before the awakening. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), July 15-29, Christine’s Garden Park, New Canaan. Performances are held Saturdays and Sundays. Free. Info: stonc.org.

Where All Good Rabbits Go, July 20 – Aug. 4, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance, 440 Main St., Ridgefield. Walt and Julia are a promising young couple whose world takes a turn for the worse when Walt discovers the first sign of a terminal illness: a rabbit tail. Tickets $29-$59. Info: ridgefielddance.org.