Senior Center News

Chair yoga

On Friday, June 8, from 11:15 to noon, Visiting Angels Senior Homecare sponsors a mindful session of chair yoga at no cost to the participants. The class will focus on proper breathing and muscle stretching. Adriana Caravakis the instructor.

Spring cleaning

On Wednesday, June 13, from 11:30 to 1, Denise O’Hearn of Vibrant Moves will instruct you in the benefits and uses of essential oils. Nontoxic spring cleaning is the topic for the workshop. Create an all-purpose countertop spray, window cleaner, all-natural soft scrub, and foaming hand soap. The workshop includes all materials. Fee: $30 per person. Register at [email protected] or 203-210-5780.

Facts on fat

On June 12, from 6 to 7 p.m., Barbara Schmidt, instructor of Norwalk Hospital’s Transformations weight loss program, will conduct an informative session on how much fat is too much to use when cooking. This is a free community event. A light dinner will be served at 5:30 at The Village at Waveny, 3 Farm Road, New Canaan. Contact Waveny at 203-594-5310 or [email protected] to RSVP.

Free downloads

On Wednesday, June 13, from 1 to 2:30, Wilton Library will present Free Downloads at the Senior Center. Bring your own device and follow along as Melissa Baker demonstrates how to download free eMagazines, which are available 24/7 from Wilton Library. Bring your device, your Wilton Library card, and your passwords. Registration is required. Call 203-762-3950 or visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Tips for fall prevention

On Thursday, June 14, at 11 a.m., Susan Pinto of Brookdale Wilton will offer tips on preventing falls. She will review statistics relating to falls, explain the major causes, and describe how seniors may avoid falling. The presentation takes place in the senior center lounge. Reservations: 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, June 8, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11 to 2, Free Senior Swim at the Y; 11:15, Chair Yoga with Adriana Caravakis; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Mike Hess.

Monday, June 11, 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 12, Movie; 1, Bridge

Tuesday, June 12, 9, Stay at Home Men’s Breakfast at Orem’s Diner; 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Erickkson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 1, Studio Knitting; 1:30, Chinese Mah Jongg; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House; 6, How Much Fat is Too Much Fat? At Waveny.

Wednesday, June 13, 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 11:30, Essential Oils Workshop with Denise O’Hearn; 1, American Mah Jongg; 1, Library Downloads with Melissa Baker.

Thursday, June 14, 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Tips for Fall Prevention with Susan Pinto; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at the Wilton Y; 12:45, Bingo; 6, Social Services Commission Meeting.