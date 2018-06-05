Town hall roof has failed

It has been determined that the entire roof of town hall has failed and will need to be removed and replaced.

Patti Temple, co-chairman of the Police Headquarters/Town Campus Facility Building Committee, reported at its meeting May 24 that Chris Burney, the town’s facilities director, has determined the recent repairs on town hall are extensive, and that the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system serving the first selectwoman’s wing of the building must also be replaced.

The committee discussed whether it would be worthwhile to make the repairs or it would be more appropriate to start with a new building, perhaps incorporating the Police Department or the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps building or both as part of it, or to add a second floor to the existing building.

These alternatives will be assessed.

The entire town hall building is being evaluated as part of the Police Headquarters/Town Hall Campus study, First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice said.

“The roof is only one component of the town hall evaluation. Once the evaluation is completed, it will be presented to the Board of Selectmen by Chris Burney and or the committee,” she said in an email to The Bulletin.

Some cleaning and repair work at town hall was done in late March

that included removing insulation and ceiling tiles and cleaning carpets.