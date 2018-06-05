Obituary: Phillip Angelo Tai Lauria (Phil Lauria)

Phillip Angelo Tai Lauria (Phil Lauria), died on May 30, 2018 in Chicago, IL after losing his courageous 7-month battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He passed away peacefully in the embrace of his parents Phillip A. Lauria and Elaine Tai-Lauria, and his fiancée Kara Symeonides.

Phillip was born in San Francisco, CA on May 5, 1987; shortly thereafter the family moved to Wilton, Connecticut where he was raised. Phillip attended Our Lady of Fatima School (OLF) where he enjoyed many rewarding years as a student and performing in the annual spring play from kindergarten through 8th grade. Phillip was also an Altar Server from 5th grade through grade 12. Phillip’s sense of integrity, ethics, kindness, religious beliefs, and respect for others were nurtured at OLF.

Upon graduation from OLF, he attended Fairfield College Preparatory School where he was among a handful of students selected annually to attend the National Youth Leadership Conference in Washington, DC. He was also a member of the KEY Society and participated in several Habitat for Humanity projects. Phillip valued personal relationships and therefore maintained friendships with fellow students and faculty from both schools.

His love of Jesuit education took him to Chicago in 2005 where he attended Loyola University Chicago. He also received a Jesuit High School Graduate Scholarship there. As an undergraduate, he interned and participated in a work study program with WPP GroupM Companies. He graduated in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and was offered a full-time position with GroupM Mindshare upon graduation. Phillip joined Clearstream.TV now known as EMX after spending 7 years at Mindshare specializing in digital media. He enjoyed living and working in Chicago.

From an early age, Phillip demonstrated a gifted aptitude for art and music. He particularly enjoyed drawing, playing the piano, and taught himself to play the drums. Phillip enjoyed traveling immensely and became a seasoned world traveler photographing many of the beautiful places he visited. He loved foods and cooking and was known for his meticulously artistic presentation of dishes. He was also an avid fan of international soccer teams and American football. He thoroughly enjoyed rating teams for championships.

Most of all, Phillip loved being together with his family for any excuse, that made him most filled with happiness. He leaves behind his parents Phil Lauria and Elaine Tai-Lauria of Wilton, CT; fiancée Kara Symeonides of Chicago, IL; grandmother Katherine Lauria; aunts Vivienne Tai, M.D., Eleanor Sadlocha, Karen Hendry, and Marnell Tai; uncles Roosevelt (Ross) Tai and Larry Sadlocha; cousins Ann Marie Tai Maka, Ian Sadlocha, Aaron Sadlocha, other relatives, and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Hubert Tai, Margaret Tai, and Angelo Lauria and most recently by his uncle, Al Hendry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Wilton, CT on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 229 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial follows at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Phillip Lauria Scholarship Fund, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School (https://www.olfwilton.org/), 229 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT 06897; Wilton Library Association, Cornerstone Endowment Fund (In memory of Phillip Lauria), 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton, CT 06897; CLOSER TO FREE RIDE — YALE NEW HAVEN HEALTH SMILOW CANCER CENTER (online donations), “The Closer to Free Ride” is produced by the Yale New Haven Hospital Office of Development and is the primary fundraising and awareness event for Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Magner Funeral Home, Norwalk, CT.