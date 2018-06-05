Obituary: Maddalena Cafiso Iacono, 95, of Wilton

Maddalena Cafiso Iacono, aged 95, and a Wilton resident since 2010, died peacefully at home on June 4, 2018 after being frail and in poor health for a number of years.

Maddalena was born on the island of Sicily, Italy on February 18, 1923, the second of 4 children of Sebastiano Cafiso and Angela Pantorno. She married Giovanni Orazio Iacono on March 29, 1944. On December 4, 1954 Maddalena immigrated to the US together with her husband and daughter Giovanna. She lived in Brooklyn and worked as a seamstress in New York’s garment district until her retirement.

In 1981 she and her husband moved to Shrewsbury, Massachusetts in order to be closer to her daughter and their grandchildren. She lived there until 2010 when she and her daughter moved to Wilton in order to be closer to her granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

Maddalena was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who gave her a lot of joy. She loved to cook and make beautiful outfits for her daughter and grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Giovanna Tancredi and son-in-law Louis Tancredi, granddaughter Lucy and grandson Perry and and their spouses and 3 great-grandchildren, Angela, Allie and Sebastian. She is also survived by a younger sister Carmela Randello who lives on Long Island and nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, June 5, from 4:00-8:00 PM, at the Hoyt-Cognetta Funeral Home at 5 East Wall Street in Norwalk, CT. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, June 6, at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road, Wilton CT at 12:00 Noon, followed by a reception for family and friends. The burial will take place the following day, June 7, at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester, MA, where Mrs. Iacono lived before moving to Wilton and where her husband is buried.

