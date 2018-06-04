Girls tennis: Koziol advances to state semifinals

Wilton High sophomore Izzy Koziol advanced to the semifinals of the State Open girls tennis individual tournament with a pair of wins today at Yale University.

Koziol, the fifth seed, will face top-seeded Gabriella Dellacono of Stonington on Tuesday at 3, also at Yale.

She swept Olivia Foster of Staples in the round of 16, 6-0, 6-0, and ousted fourth-seeded Julia Migliorini of North Haven in a hard-fought quarterfinal, 6-4, 7-6.

In the opening rounds at Conard High School on Sunday, Koziol scored pro-set wins over Emma Kassis of Shepaug Valley, 8-0, and Samantha Cote of Fitch, 8-1.

Wilton’s number-two player, freshman Emma Caldwell, won her qualifying match on Sunday over Jordan Bonadies of Tolland, 8-1, before suffering a tough 8-6 loss to Maddie Massey of Joel Barlow in the first round.