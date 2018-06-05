Wilton GOP plans ‘Save Our State’ fund-raiser

The Wilton Republican Town Committee invites all Wilton neighbors to attend a Save Our State luncheon in support of “common-sense candidates” for state office.

The luncheon will take place at noon on June 10, at Old Town Hall, 69 Ridgefield Road.

Honorary guests will include gubernatorial candidate Steve Obsitnik and Harry Arora, who is running for the Fourth Congressional district seat.

Special guests expected include:

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26).

State Rep. Gail Lavielle (R-143).

State Rep. Tom O’Dea (R-125).

Jayme Stevenson, candidate for lieutenant governor.

Sue Hatfield, candidate for attorney general.

All are welcome to attend and meet the candidates. Tickets are available for $40 and may be purchased at WiltonGOP.org/sos. Proceeds support the committee’s community outreach activities.