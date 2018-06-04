Young people seek answers in town hall-style meeting

Connecticut Teens Against Gun Violence (CTTAGV), founded by Wilton High School student Isabella Segal, will host a town hall-style meeting with local politicians to discuss serious issues facing Connecticut’s youth — gun violence, college affordability, mental health in schools, and more.

State Sen. Toni Boucher (R-26) and Will Haskell, Democratic nominee for the 26th state senate district, will address these issues on Saturday, June 9, at noon, in the Wilton High School Little Theater, 395 Danbury Road.

“Today’s teenagers are facing adult-sized challenges,” a press release from the organization said. “We need real answers from our politicians on their plans for our future. With that in mind, CTTAGV is excited to announce this town hall, where the young people, and their parents, have a voice. Everyone deserves a chance to be heard.”

Members of the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions, or questions may be sent to [email protected].