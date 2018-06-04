Kaelin says ‘the time is right’ to leave Wilton Board of Selectmen

Wilton selectman Michael Kaelin announced his resignation in a letter to the Board of Selectmen on May 30.

“I am hereby resigning as a member of the Board of Selectmen effective June 30, 2018, the end of the current fiscal year. As you may remember, I began my service on the Board of Selectmen in December 2014 in the middle of the heated debate over the renovation of the Miller-Driscoll School. In 2015, I was asked to continue on the Board of Selectmen to assist in the transition to a new First Selectman. Now that all of the members of the Board of Selectmen, including Deborah, have been through at least two budget cycles, the time is right for me to leave to make room for a new member. I thank everyone who lives and works in the Town of Wilton for giving me the opportunity to serve them as a member of the Board of Selectmen. The timing of my resignation is intended to give you ample time to select my successor and my successor plenty of time to prepare for the next budget cycle.

“With best wishes to each of you, Michael Kaelin.”

Kaelin joined the Board of Selectmen on Nov. 17, 2014, replacing Hal Clark. He was elected to the position in November 2015 as a Republican. In December of 2016, he changed his party affiliation to unaffiliated.