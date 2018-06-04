Planting at the pocket park for the Pollinator Pathway

Volunteers are invited to help eradicate invasive species from the pocket park on River Road and replant with native species on Wednesday, June 6, beginning at 9 a.m. Planting will take place in the buffer along the Norwalk River. The park, also known as the chess park, is opposite the Wilton River Park.

All helpers are welcome and should bring gloves, trowel, kneeling pad, and water bottle. It is advisable to wear long pants tucked into socks and long sleeves. All efforts support the Pollinator Pathway.

RSVP and questions may be directed to Jackie Algon at [email protected]