Wallace receives historical society scholarship

Graduating Wilton High School senior Michael Wallace was awarded the Wilton Historical Society’s Walter R.T. Smith Memorial Scholarship during the Wilton High School Awards Ceremony on May 31.

“His love of history, energy, good humor and tireless volunteer service are the same qualities that Walter brought to the society,” said Kim Mellin, co-director of the historical society.

The scholarship is named after Walter R. T. Smith, who died at the age of 93 in 2015. Smith was a two-term president and emeritus trustee of the society, as well as a tool collector, master builder, building historian and preservationist.

In 2015, Michael began volunteering for the historical society in the Wilton Library History Room, where he worked primarily with archivist and town historian Carol Russell and learned how to use appropriate conservation methods to organize historical documents. He moved on to more complex projects the following year, when he began an internship in 2016, which he continued through his senior year.

“I wanted to give Michael an opportunity to actually use the history room archives and suggested that he might like to do some research and writing,” Russell said. “With suggestions from me, he chose his own topics. The results of his work were nothing less than amazing.”

Copies of Michael’s papers were placed in the history room files, distributed to members of the Historical Society Collection Committee, and a final piece he wrote on cottage industries in Wilton was published in The Wilton Bulletin.

Michael plans to attend Harvard College in the fall.