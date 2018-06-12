Wiltonians honored at Wooster

Alix Wadehra, third from right in the front row, and Libby Hinshaw, fourth from right in the back row, with the 21 other Wooster students honored at Wooster School’s Upper School Spring Sports Season Celebration.
Alix Wadehra, third from right in the third row, and Bethany Eason, far left in the back row, were among the more than 30 Wooster students honored for academic excellence on May 30

Contributed photos

Wilton residents Alix Wadehra, Libby Hinshaw and Bethany Eason were honored at the Wooster School last month. The three girls are all juniors at the private college-preparatory school in Danbury.

During Wooster’s Upper School Spring Sports Season Celebration on May 29, Alix was named the varsity girls tennis team’s most valuable player and Libby was named the varsity girls lacrosse team’s most improved player.

Alix and Bethany each received awards during the school’s Undergraduate Awards Assembly on Wednesday, May 30. Alix received an award from Fairfield University and the Sikorsky Corporation for excellence in math/science, while Bethany received the Technical Theater Award.

