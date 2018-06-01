Wilton real estate sales — May 25-31, 2018

The following real estate sales were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 25 through May 31, 2018.

100 Indian Hill Road: Mark and Susan A. Melillo to Webster and Jasmin Thompson, $870,000.

213 Westport Road: Irving M. and Irene Lebovics to Rajive and Navamali Jayawardhane, $790,000.

58 Graenest Ridge Road: George S. Fuller to Amy L. and Andrew E. Boland, $805,000.

24 Spectacle Lane: Loren M. Meyer and Paige Ridley to Jason M. and Kelly S. Trujillo, $903,000.

52 Village Walk: Geoffrey and Jennifer Fila and Theresa Lyon 2006 Rev. Tr and Matthew Lyon, $295,000.

89 Ruscoe Road: David and Lisa Franco to Keith and Jessica Jacob, $540,000.

22 Tamarack Place: Thomas Curtin and Constance O’Donnell to Andrew and Doreen Miner, $844,500.