Wilton real estate sales — May 25-31, 2018

real estate
22 Tamarack Place

The following real estate sales were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 25 through May 31, 2018.

100 Indian Hill Road: Mark and Susan A. Melillo to Webster and Jasmin Thompson, $870,000.

213 Westport Road: Irving M. and Irene Lebovics to Rajive and Navamali Jayawardhane, $790,000.

58 Graenest Ridge Road: George S. Fuller to Amy L. and Andrew E. Boland, $805,000.

24 Spectacle Lane: Loren M. Meyer and Paige Ridley to Jason M. and Kelly S. Trujillo, $903,000.

52 Village Walk: Geoffrey and Jennifer Fila and Theresa Lyon 2006 Rev. Tr and Matthew Lyon, $295,000.

89 Ruscoe Road: David and Lisa Franco to Keith and Jessica Jacob, $540,000.

22 Tamarack Place: Thomas Curtin and Constance O’Donnell to Andrew and Doreen Miner, $844,500.

There will be no real estate sales listings next week due to work being done at town hall.

 

