Bankwell to open 3 new branches

Bankwell will expand its network from nine to 12 branches this spring with the grand opening of three new branches in Darien, Westport and Stamford on Saturday, June 9.

The grand openings, all from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 9, will feature special offers, food, games and giveaways at each of the new branch locations:

1065 Post Road in Darien

100 Post Road East in Westport

1095 High Ridge Road in Stamford.

“Bankwell’s team has been preparing for this special weekend for many months,” CEO Chris Gruseke said. “We are excited to bring our unique brand of customer service and community involvement to our new neighbors. We view our expansion as a wonderful opportunity to further our reputation as Connecticut’s preeminent community bank.”

More information about Bankwell is available at mybankwell.com.