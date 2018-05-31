Each year, the Wilton Education Association (WEA) awards scholarships to children of Wilton public school employees who are pursuing undergraduate degrees.

This year’s three scholarship recipients were:

Andrew Dec, son of Miller-Driscoll teacher Megan Dec.

Cole Casl, son of Miller-Driscoll teacher Robin Casl.

Kathleen Sinatra, daughter of Wilton High School language arts teacher Michael Sinatra.

Andrew received the WEA’s Robert E. Gallagher Memorial Scholarship. He will be graduating from Ridgefield High School this June and attending Drexel University in Philadelphia in the fall.

Cole will be graduating from Fairfield College Preparatory School this June and attending Elon University in Elon, N.C., this fall.



Kathleen graduated from Shepaug High School in Washington, Conn., last year and attends Union College in Schenectady, N.Y.

Wilton Education Association, Inc. is a corporation that represents Wilton Public School District employees.