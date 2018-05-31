Bruce Museum’s iCreate exhibition showcases high school artwork

Starting June 9, the Bruce Museum will be showcasing art from students throughout Connecticut and New York in the iCreate 2018 exhibition. This annual exhibit is in its 8th consecutive year and features 45 works of fine art selected from more than 600 submissions, coming from 33 high schools in the region.

This exhibition spotlights the artwork created by an emerging generation of young talent. The objective of iCreate is not only to provide young artists a venue to build confidence and gain recognition, but also to showcase a wide range of artwork. While there is no overarching theme, many of the pieces explore different social criticisms and aspects of our culture.

The exhibition is organized by nine high school seniors who form the Bruce Museum’s [email protected] committee: Justin Rodriguez and Anika Rabenhorst from Greenwich High School; Julia Levy and Abby Glaser from Scarsdale High School; Abby Kaiser from Byram Hills High School; and Nadia Czebiniak, Emma Love, Liam Morrill, and Emily Neuner from Darien High School.

“The perspective of high schoolers is often forgotten in our society, a society where the power you possess equates to your voice,” said Rabenhorst. “Being able to celebrate the young minds of artists in our community through iCreate has been extremely unique and exciting.”

“This exhibit is a chance for art students to get recognition in the museum world for their work,” added Czebiniak. “There is so much amazing artwork, it’s very hard to choose such a small number of pieces. Congratulations to all the winners!”

iCreate is a juried competition. On June 7, there will be an opening celebration where seven honorees will each be awarded prizes from $100 to $500. There also will be voting for a People’s Choice Award which will be awarded on Aug. 5.

The iCreate exhibition is underwritten by the Charles M. and Deborah G Royce Exhibition Fund, with support from the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation.

The Bruce Museum is located at 1 Museum Drive in Greenwich. For more information, call 203-869-0376 or visit brucemuseum.org.