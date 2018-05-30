Wilton travel soccer scoreboard

Wilton Soccer Association teams had the following results in recent travel soccer action:

Boys travel

UNDER-9

Wilton Blue 2-2 at tourney

Wilton Blue had an impressive showing on Sunday at the Newtown Memorial Day Weekend Tournament.

In their first matchup of the day the boys rebounded from an early 3-0 deficit against Brookfield by scoring four unanswered goals taking a 4-3 lead late in the second half. Despite a late Brookfield goal, Wilton held on for the 4-4 tie. Scoring goals for the Warriors were Mario Coppola, Jack Mulfinger, Sean Kaliski and Jake Albanese. Liam Backman was a force on both sides of the ball, leading the team with two assists. Defensively, Wilton had strong performances from goalkeeper Conor Filip (9 saves), Caio Thakur, Gavin Levenherz, Joshua Comiskey and Ryan Vermeulen, who all denied the Brookfield offense the entire second half.

In the second game of the day, Vermeulen scored a late second-half goal with the assist from Backman that secured a 2-0 win against Southbury. Wilton got on the board early on a goal from Kaliski, assisted by Thakur and Levenherz. Mulfinger (6 saves) and Comiskey (7 saves) led the way in goal. Albanese, Coppola and Comiskey dominated the defensive side of the field in preserving the shutout.

In the other two matchups of the day, Wilton suffered two hard-fought losses to Newtown (4-0) and Fairfield (4-3).

UNDER-11

Wilton Blue 4, Fairfield 2

Wilton Blue played an away game versus Fairfield Black team on May 20 and dealt Fairfield its second loss of the season. The Fairfield offense started off strong, making several attempts on goal, but thanks to the strong defense of Jack Barker, Maddox Backman, Matt DeMasi and Jack Vermulen, and four saves by keeper Will Soucy, all Fairfield’s attempt were thwarted. Great ball movement by Jack Crossen, Evan Lalor, Andrew Partenza, Lukas Pereira allowed Wilton to make several counterattacks.

Coming off the bench, attacking midfielder Finn Burke and center mid Stefano Cross joined striker Alessandro Ochoa to give the additional spark that started what seemed to be a relentless attack on goal. This furious onslaught led to a Wilton’s first goal by Evan Lalor off a clearance by Fairfield’s goalie. Not even a minute later, the floodgates seemed to open as Jack Crossen fed striker Alessandro Ochoa for a beautiful goal over the head of a leaping Fairfield keeper to make it 2-0. Ochoa then returned the favor by assisting Crossen to end the half 3-0

Minutes into the second half, Wilton did not relent, as Stefano Cross fed a breaking Matt Demasi to make it 4-0. Fairfield would not relent, keeping Wilton’s defense on its toes as they continued to make attempts on goal. Will Soucy was able to save an additional six attempts, but in the last five minutes of the game, Fairfield landed a goal and got a quick second after a penally was given for a hand ball in the box.

Girls travel

UNDER-12

Wilton White 3, Fairfield 3

Wilton White showcased a comeback 4-3 victory against Fairfield on May 20. The girls worked tirelessly in the first half to dampen Fairfield’s aggressive attack. Ella Breitenbach scored Wilton’s first goal with an impressive long distance kick. Julia Steenbock was able to narrow Fairfield’s lead with a powerful, well-placed goal.

Going in to the second half, Wilton was determined to take the lead. Solid footwork, hustle and tenacious defense from Caroline Luce, Grace Biondo and Charlotte Stapkowski kept Fairfield scoreless in the second half. Julia Steenbock did an amazing job, as well, protecting Wilton’s goal and stopping some hard shots by Fairfield. Consistent passing by Sara Fernandes and Caitlyn O’Grady kept the ball moving into the opponents side of the field.

Maddie Phelan, Melissa Ongley, Brooke Ulehla, and Megan Dodman demonstrated good footwork, aggressive play and multiple shots on goal, keeping the pressure on throughout the entire second half. A determined Sienna Magazino fought through a tough defense, being knocked down and getting back up each time with impressive skill, leading the team with two scores to end the game in a victory for Wilton.

UNDER-9

FUSA U9 6, Wilton U9 (2010) 2

Wilton battled against a tough FUSA opponent and through sweltering heat on May 20. Wilton started the game with Brynn Grosso, Savannah Quick, and Jacqueline Coppola applying offensive pressure early, but was thwarted by Fairfield’s backfield. Despite great play on defense by Katerina and Leianna Cross, Audrey Burton and Abby Deane, and a courageous effort by Harper Pattillo in goal, FUSA got ahead quickly 4-0 in the first half. Undeterred, the Warriors kept fighting and got their first goal after Savannah Quick fought through multiple defenders to bend a shot by FUSA’s keeper. Their second goal arrived on the counterattack as Brynn Grosso connected out of the backfield to Jacqueline Coppola, who made a brilliant run at goal with a superb finishing shot to bring the score to 4-2 at halftime.

In the second half, Ria Kurien, Olivia Edwards and Juliet Destefano added to the excitement with their offensive runs at Fairfield’s goal. Despite the outstanding performance of Brynn Grosso in goal, including a spectacular save on a FUSA penalty kick, Wilton dropped the contest with the final score of 6-2.