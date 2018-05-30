Golf clubs wanted

Looking for a good home for some used golf clubs? The Wilton High School boys golf team will be collecting used golf clubs and gently used golf equipment for the First Tee program.
The program provides students, who wouldn’t typically be exposed to the sport of golf, with the chance to learn and play at courses throughout the country. The collections will take place:
- Thursday, May 31, 3 to 6 p.m., at The Village Market, 108 Old Ridgefield Road.
- Saturday, June 2, 9 to noon, at the Riverbrook Regional YMCA, 404 Danbury Road.