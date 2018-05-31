POCD workshop set for Saturday

The Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Saturday workshop session for the Plan of Conservation and Development June 2 at town hall.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and run at least several hours.

The purpose of the unusual Saturday morning workshop is to accommodate all the residents who could not attend the evening workshops that have been held over the last several months, said Town Planner Bob Nerney.

The next regular workshop meeting for the POCD is June 21. It will be held at the Trackside teen center at 7 p.m. and focus on land conservation and sustainability issues.