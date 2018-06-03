Toasting the owls

Woodcock Nature Center invites nature-lovers to Hikes, Hops & Hooty on Wednesday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. This spring mini-fundraiser will support Woodcock’s resident animals which include five non-releasable birds of prey — a broad-winged hawk, a red-tailed hawk, a great horned owl, and two barred owls — as well as 30 teaching animals which include frogs, turtles, lizards and snakes.

Guests will gather by the fire in Woodcock’s pavilion for a hearty bite to eat and some craft beer from Nod Hill Brewery before setting out on the trails in search of wild owls. Attendees will learn more about birds of prey before having a close-up encounter with Hooty, Woodcock’s resident great horned owl.

“Our animal educators are essential. They help our naturalists teach about habitats and animal behavior and they act as ambassadors at local schools,” said Lenore Herbst, the nature center’s executive director. “It costs us more than $15,000 per year to care for all our teaching animals, which includes veterinary care, food and maintenance of their environments. We hope everyone will join us on June 6 to meet Hooty and support our work in the community which is facilitated by these amazing creatures.”

Registration for Hikes, Hops & Hooty is required. The cost of $40 per person (21 and over) includes light food and drink. For information and to register, visit woodcocknaturecenter.org.