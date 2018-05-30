Track: Reid, McCormick, Colbert lead Wilton at state meet

With Andreen Reid, Morgan McCormick and Chris Colbert providing the bulk of the points, the Wilton High track and field teams continued the postseason on Tuesday at the Class L state championships at Middletown High School.

The Wilton girls finished 13th overall with 23 points, and the boys team was 17th with 16 points.

Reid was the top scorer for the girls, placing second in the long jump (16’7.25”) and fourth in the 200 meters (season-best 26.52).

McCormick finished second in the 3200 meters in 10:53.2, behind Pomperaug’s Katherine Wise (10:44.4).

The team’s other points came via eighth-place finishes from Claudia Nanez in the 200 meters (season-best 27.01), and the 4×800 relay team of Emily Welch, Piper Chase, Peyton Gildersleeve and McCormick (10:15.28).

Nanez just missed making the finals in 100 meters, placing ninth in preliminaries with a season-best time of 13.14.

Colbert accounted for all the team points on the boys side, thanks to a pair of second-place finishes.

In the 200 meters, he had a season-best time of 22.26 but was nosed out by Hartford Public’s Leon Campbell (22.15).

In the 400, he had a best time of 49.23, just off Spencer Brown’s school record of 49.21. He lost to Hartford Public’s Andre Valentine by a tenth of a second.

Samuel Mangino had a season-best time of 52.20 to finish 10th in the 200 meters.

The boys 4×100 relay team of Tyler Daher, Mangino, Grant Jones and Wooder Thoby also turned its a season-best time (45.85), placing 13th.

Results for the Class L meet were:

Girls

100 — 9. Claudia Nanez 13.14;

200 — 4. Andreen Reid 26.52; 8. Claudia Nanez 27.01;

400 — 19. Bianca Reuter 1:05.6;

800 — 21. Emily Welch 2:32.73;

3200 — 2. Morgan McCormick 10:53.2;

4×100 — 20. Wilton (Andreen Reid, Dillon Loud, Lacey Eller, Claudia Nanez), 54.27;

4×800 — 8. Wilton (Emily Welch, Piper Chase, Peyton Gildersleeve, Morgan McCormick), 10:15.28;

Pole vault — 11. Anna Rava 7’6”;

Long jump — 2. Andreen Reid 16’7.25”;

Triple jump — 11. Lacey Eller 31’8.5”;

Shot put — 9. Covadonga Perez Pelaez 31’7”;

BOYS

200 — 2. Christopher Colbert 22.36; 27. Wooder Thoby 23.9; 38. Tyler Daher 24.53;

400 — 2. Christopher Colbert 49.23; 10. Samuel Mangino 52.20;

4×100 — 13. Wilton (Tyler Daher, Samuel Mangino, Grant Jones, Wooder Thoby), 45.85.