Police Log: Identity theft, man injured, marijuana, found backpack

Identity theft

A 36-year-old Norwalk woman turned herself in to Wilton police May 16 at 11:45 a.m. on a warrant in connection with an identity theft case.

Police said Quinella Nicole Burden, of 280 Flax Hill Road, Norwalk, was charged with sixth-degree larceny, second-degree identity theft and giving a false statement. She had allegedly charged $110 on credit cards that belonged to a Wilton resident. They had been taken from Norwalk Hospital, police said.

She was released on $10,000 bond and will appear in court June 5.

Man injured

The Wilton Fire Department and Wilton EMS had to extricate a Wilton man from his vehicle after it crashed into the woods near 130 Belden Hill Road on May 15 at 1:55 a.m.

Police said they received a call at that time from a Wilton woman stating her son had been involved in a motor vehicle accident in the area. Police got to the scene and found that a 2007 Toyota Camry had crashed into a tree in the woods. The 22-year-old driver was seriously injured and could not exit the vehicle. Wilton EMS took him to Norwalk Hospital.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Backpack found

Police found a backpack at the Wilton High School north parking lot May 22 at 12:42 a.m.

For further information, call the police at 203-834-6260.

Marijuana

A 31-year-old Danbury woman was charged with possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana May 25 at 9:59 p.m. on Danbury Road after being pulled over for speeding.

Christina Marie Virgilio, of 2 Mountainview Terrace, Danbury, was also ticketed for speeding and operating without a license.

While investigating, police detected an odor of marijuana, and found three-quarters of an ounce in the vehicle. She will appear in court June 8.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one domestic verbal call during the week of May 22 to May 28.