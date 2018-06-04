To the Editors:
(The following letter to the Board of Selectmen is reprinted here at the author’s request.)
The voter turnout at the budget vote a few weeks back was very poor, to say the least roughly 13%!
Yes, Redding, Ridgefield and Weston had similar turnouts. But can we in Wilton do better?
Our first selectman (selectwoman) had said that she was going to send out a survey to Wilton residents to gather ideas on how to improve voter turnout in our town. Where is it?
Our residents spend a lot of time and effort to maintain their beautiful lawns and properties, and rightly so. But what about taking some time to learn about the town’s politics and fiscal affairs?
What about exercising your vote? What about making your voices heard?
Are we going to live being happy with our green lawns, or are we also going to make sure that we vote at every election? Citizens of Wilton, please vote!
Anup Mody
Wilton, May 24
1 thought on “Letter: Beautiful green lawns, but …”
When’s the last time you saw a Wilton teenage boy cutting his grass, or his father for that matter? It appears that this entire area is lost to myriad distractions from real life matters. Undocumented lawn cutters and ballot-less town votes. (In a decade or more in Wilton I’ve never gotten a junior high or high school kid’s door knock or mailbox flyer to cut my grass. Video games and Cheetos I guess are preferred)
If you’re among the 87% who never vote, we’re not waiting for you to look yourselves in the mirror – you’ve long ago decided that the vision you see is all you know. And that’s one of no self respect; only self activities.