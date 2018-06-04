Letter: Beautiful green lawns, but …

To the Editors:

(The following letter to the Board of Selectmen is reprinted here at the author’s request.)

The voter turnout at the budget vote a few weeks back was very poor, to say the least roughly 13%!

Yes, Redding, Ridgefield and Weston had similar turnouts. But can we in Wilton do better?

Our first selectman (selectwoman) had said that she was going to send out a survey to Wilton residents to gather ideas on how to improve voter turnout in our town. Where is it?

Our residents spend a lot of time and effort to maintain their beautiful lawns and properties, and rightly so. But what about taking some time to learn about the town’s politics and fiscal affairs?

What about exercising your vote? What about making your voices heard?

Are we going to live being happy with our green lawns, or are we also going to make sure that we vote at every election? Citizens of Wilton, please vote!

Anup Mody

Wilton, May 24