Dog license month is here

Summer has unofficially begun with Memorial Day weekend, and it’s time for the annual licensing of dogs.

The month of June is dog license month, and that means hundreds of pet owners will be visiting or emailing the town clerk’s office over the next several weeks.

There are 1,259 licensed dogs in town, according to Assistant Town Clerk Ann R. Fiteni.

The average number licensed each is 1,250.

“Every year is different — we have no way of telling how many to expect,” Fiteni said in an email, when asked if the number this year is expected to be higher or lower.

The fee is $8 for a neutered or spayed dog and $19 for others.

State law requires all dogs 6 months and older to be licensed each year. The law helps ensure that all dogs are current on their rabies vaccination in addition to helping recover lost dogs.

Pet owners must mail or bring in their proof of rabies vaccination certificate and their spay or neuter certificate.

The deadline is June 30, and there is a $1-per-month late fee for each month thereafter.

What are the most common breeds in town? “The most common breeds are Labrador retrievers and golden retrievers,” Fiteni said.

The most popular dog names are Molly and Maggie, for females, and Scout and Max, for males. Bo is also popular for males.