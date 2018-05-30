Weeding and seeding on the NRVT rescheduled

Due to bad weather last weekend, the weeding and seeding event along the Norwalk River Valley Trail has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 2, from 10 to noon.

Volunteers needed to weed and seed the newest section of the trail in Wilton. Several organizations are working to build a pollinator pathway through Wilton that connects to neighboring towns and provides pesticide-free food sources and shelter for bees, birds, butterflies and other pollinating insect. Part of that mission includes seeding the disturbed ground along new sections of the Norwalk River Valley Trail as they go in.

Volunteers will seed with native pollinator-friendly wildflowers and grasses before invasive plants can take root. This project is funded by the Norwalk River Watershed Association (NRWA) and is co-sponsored by Pollinator Pathway organizers: NRVT, NRWA, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, and Woodcock Nature Center.

Volunteers should meet at the cul-de-sac on Twin Oaks Lane and bring gloves, a rake, spade, shovel and/or bucket for watering. Limited supplies are available. Register at Pollinator-Pathway.org.